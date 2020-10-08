Chris Jericho promises celebrity cameos on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is turning 30... 30 years of being in the business, that is. He's been in so many significant promotions over the years, including WCW, ECW, NJPW, WWE, and AEW.

While Chris Jericho will be wrestling his friend Luther on AEW Dynamite, it's worth reflecting how far he has come. When Jericho signed with AEW, it was something that no one thought would happen. If it hadn't, Jericho would have found himself in a completely different environment.

Chris Jericho would have retired if not for AEW

Chris Jericho revealed on his Saturday Night Special that he's proud of his work in AEW and probably would have quit had it not come along. He said:

"Right now [is the proudest moment of my career]. To have AEW built up, and the stuff we've done in just a year, just makes me feel incredibly proud," he said. "There was a certain time in 2015 [in WWE] when I just did house shows. I was not on TV. And then the feud with Kevin Owens really reinvigorated me, and then the match with Kenny in Japan made me go, 'Oh my god, this is wrestling.' I would have probably quit wrestling if not for AEW, and now I have no plans to stop."

It's interesting to think of the various scenarios that Chris Jericho could have been doing had AEW not come along. Considering his various talents, there certainly would have been a different avenue for him to explore. But AEW came-a-calling, and now Jericho finds himself celebrating his 30th year in an industry he's helping build.

Please join us TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! The celeb cameos alone are gonna make it worth watching! #Jericho30 @ Daily's Place https://t.co/FjlJrlCr4t — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 7, 2020

Moreover, Chris Jericho is promising that some celebrities will cameo on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. It should be an exciting show, indeed.