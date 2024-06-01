Chris Jericho quits major AEW role

Tonight on AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho revealed that he was quitting a major role he's had within the Jacksonville-based promotion for some time due to certain circumstances. This would be him working commentary for the Friday show.

Jericho has been at the desk for some time now alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, but as of late it has been seen that 'Daddy Magic' Matt Mennard has taken his spot as the color commentator.

In a backstage segment along with the rest of the Learning Tree, the FTW Champion revealed that he was stepping down from his role due to safety reasons, as over the last week he was attacked by Hook. According to him, continuing to have the role would leave him vulnerable to those who wanted to go after him.

Chris Jericho then revealed that similar to his segment earlier this week, he planned on making more appearances on both Dynamite and Collision, having three to five segments on each show. This was because he loved seeing his face on live television.

Now, after assuming his new gimmick as The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho has brought in two stars. They are among those looking to grow with Jericho as their mentor and guide. It remains to be seen if there are still others out there who also wish to follow in their footsteps.

