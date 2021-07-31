Chris Jericho reacts to the best viewership from AEW Fight for the Fallen

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to react to AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen's massive viewership during his match against Nick Gage. In the show's main event, Jericho and Gage put together one of the most brutal matches in AEW history so far.

Having been introduced to AEW by MJF the week before, Gage and Jericho put together a deathmatch on live television. The deathmatch specialist was Jericho's second labor.

As expected, Gage troubled Chris Jericho throughout their match and made things as violent as possible. However, the former AEW World Champion himself brought back his most ruthless version, in the form of the Painmaker, for the match.

Despite the usage of glass, lightbulbs, steel chairs, and other foreign objects, Chris Jericho survived the wrath of Gage. The Painmaker caught his opponent with a brutal Judas Effect for the win and get past his second labor.

Here's how Chris Jericho reacted after AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen's viewership increased during his match against Nick Gage:

As mentioned in the tweet above, Jericho vs. Gage was the most viewed match/segment from AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen. It is also safe to say that the Demo God is pleased with the viewership ratings from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho will once again be put to test next week on AEW Dynamite in another highly anticipated match

After getting past both Shawn Spears and Nick Gage as the first and second labors, respectively, Chris Jericho is now set to face his third challenge. On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho will go toe-to-toe with the one and only, Juventud Guerrera.

Having faced each other years ago, the two arch-rivals are set to reunite their rivalry once again. The duo had a notable feud back in 1998 when Chris Jericho defeated Guerrera and forced him to unmask.

At AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Chris Jericho will have to beat Guerrera via a top rope maneuver to get past labor number three.

