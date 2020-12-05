Chris Jericho reacts to fan saying he is the second biggest AEW star

Sting's big debut on AEW Dynamite was the biggest story of this week, and fans are beyond excited to see how the former WCW World Champion is going to be used by the promotion in the near future. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and targeted AEW by stating that the stars in the promotion spend a lot of time focusing on Jim Cornette. Fans might be aware that Cornette has been highly critical of AEW for a long time now. The fan added that he wonders how Chris Jericho feels about being the second biggest star in AEW now.

Jericho chimed in and had a surprising comment in response. He seemed taken aback by the fan's comment and said that he believes he is now the third or fourth biggest star on the AEW roster. Check out the tweet below:

Second biggest star? I’d say third or fourth on the food chain now. But thanks for the props! https://t.co/ZP3qjqmkV6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 4, 2020

Chris Jericho has helped AEW gain tons of coverage over the past one year

Making Chris Jericho its first-ever World Champion was one of the best decisions AEW took. With Jericho as AEW World Champion, the company garnered massive media coverage, as he is someone who knows exactly how to keep fans on their toes and leave them guessing every week.

Chris Jericho lost the belt to Jon Moxley earlier this year, who dropped it to Kenny Omega on the latest "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" show. AEW currently has a string of major stars on its roster, and Sting's addition has only strengthened it.

With Chris Jericho believing that he's the third or fourth biggest star in AEW, which stars are above him on the food chain according to you?