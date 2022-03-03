"Screw the young guys. I feel bad for me" - Chris Jericho on his reaction to wresting in empty arenas during the pandemic

Chris Jericho's career began in 1990 and the star has had a Hall of Fame worthy career since his inception. Fans will recall Y2J for being a henious villain for most of his time in wrestling, but also as a hero at certain intervals along the way. The Influencer has always been able to play to the crowd, as fans singing along to "Judas" today is a testament to.

However, no wrestler - not even Chris Jericho - was prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic and how it altered every aspect of the entertainment world. During an interview with FITE in Focus, the AEW star opened up about how the pandemic affected the wrestling industry.

"What we did do is something nobody could’ve predicted. Nobody knew what a lockdown was. Now, people say, when we started that, ‘Oh, I feel so bad for the young guys working in front of no crowds.’ I was like, ‘Screw the young guys. I feel bad for me.’ I’ve been working in front of thousands of people a night for the last 25 years. These guys are used to wrestling in front of 50 people. It’s okay for them." - Jericho said. (H/T: PostWrestling)

Chris Jericho is the person who invented the Money in the Bank match

Like his career, Jericho has constantly innovated and brought new ideas to the table. During his WWE run, "The Influencer" initially pitched the idea for the Money in the Bank match. A match type that still runs annually in WWE today.

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ Chris Jericho should've won Money In The Bank.



IMO. Chris Jericho should've won Money In The Bank.IMO. https://t.co/Of399YthyO

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, the AEW star revealed how he came up with the match concept and his original pitch.

“So I came up with the idea to do a match, like a ladder match. A six-way ladder match. And Brian Gewirtz, who was a good writer at the time said, ‘well what’s at stake?’ So I said, ‘well why don’t you have a contract where the winner gets a title shot the next night?’ Then Brian said, ‘Well, why don’t you make it you can use it any time over the following year and you can cash it in at any time?" - Chris Jericho said. (H/T: 411 Mania)

What do you make of Chris Jericho's latest statements? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman