Chris Jericho reacts to WWE debut featured on RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration

AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted to his first appearance in WWE being featured as part of the 30th anniversary of RAW.

To mark the 30th anniversary of "Monday Night RAW," WWE has put together a video that includes several significant stars and events from its history. The clip features the memorable debut of current AEW star Chris Jericho on the red brand in the summer of 1999.

The former AEW World Champion quickly responded to the video package that featured his debut on Instagram by sharing a fan's post about the memorable debut.

Chris Jericho reacts to RAW's 30th Anniversary show.

Chris Jericho last appeared on RAW in April 2017, where he teamed up with AEW wrestler Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) to face The Miz and Bray Wyatt.

Along with Jericho, other AEW stars like Bryan Danielson's "Yes Movement" and Mark Henry's segment with Mae Young, as well as Paul Wight (fka Big Show) breaking the ring, were also included in the video package

