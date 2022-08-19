"I didn’t realize how much backlash there would be" - Chris Jericho recalls the most difficult time of his WWE career

Chris Jericho has had a 30-plus-year career, filled with many highs and lows. During a recent interview, the veteran recalled a point when things were incredibly uncertain.

Jericho recently took on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The former Y2J was unable to defeat Moxley and seems to be far more occupied dealing with Daniel Garcia, who looks likely to defect from the stable.

During a recent exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho recounted his initial experience in WWE after jumping over from WCW.

"I didn’t realize how much backlash there would be towards me just by the fact that I existed!' Jericho exclaimed. "I came from WCW and at the time, the wrestling war was real between the two companies! Between the two rosters! There was a real problem when guys from WCW came into WWF." (00:40 onward).

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz Chris Jericho’s WWF debut pop in 1999 is still unmatched



Chris Jericho’s WWF debut pop in 1999 is still unmatchedhttps://t.co/j6Ajd08wBj

Continuing, Jericho noted that he initially had no real friends in WWE after his debut.

"I came in by myself, I came in before any of my friends. The only other guy that was kind of there first was Big Show, and he and I weren’t really friends at the time. So, you’re kind of a man unto yourself, on an island onto your own." (01:15 onward)

Jericho would eventually go on to have a successful career as an upper-midcarder in WWE, before parting ways with the promotion in 2005. In 2007, he'd make his triumphant return, eventually skyrocketing towards becoming a main event star.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link

Chris Jericho believes that his reign as the inaugural WWF Undisputed Champion was too soon

Chris Jericho historically became the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion during Vengeance 2001, after defeating both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Despite this gigantic push and holding the belt for a long time, Jericho would eventually lose the championship to Triple H at WrestleMania X8.

During a recent episode of the Swerve City podcast, Chris Jericho spoke on how important timing is in wrestling.

"You look back to when I was Undisputed Champion? Was I really ready for that? It was the first taste of being a main event guy, a champion, but I wasn’t really the champion. I wasn’t the top guy in the company, that didn’t happen until 2008. It was too early for me." (25:50 onward)

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Wow 12 years to the day that I became the first UNDISPUTED champion in @WWE history. A moment ill never EVER forget! http://t.co/yvO507tQUO Wow 12 years to the day that I became the first UNDISPUTED champion in @WWE history. A moment ill never EVER forget! http://t.co/yvO507tQUO

Today, Chris Jericho is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. However, could the legend be up for one more run with the AEW World Championship in the near future?

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe