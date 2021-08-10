Chris Jericho recalls his WWE RAW debut, top AEW star responds

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to recall his iconic WWE RAW debut.

On August 9th, 1999, Jericho interrupted The Rock during an episode of RAW is WAR. He introduced his 'Y2J' gimmick and staked his claim on the promotion.

On his debut, Jericho claimed he was the wake-up call the company desperately needed. He criticized WWE for failing to bring more eyeballs to the product, including pay-per-view buy rates. This prompted The Rock to humiliate Chris Jericho to conclude their segment.

Despite Chris Jericho's stunning debut, fans in attendance were behind The Rock. Yet, judging by the comments on Jericho's tweet, fans seemed to acknowledge his arrival in WWE.

But one person who doesn't seem thrilled is MJF. He recognized Jericho's great run while also subtly hinting that Wardlow will force him to hang up his boots this week.

"What a great run. Can’t wait for @RealWardlow to end it," MJF tweeted.

What a great run.



Can’t wait for @RealWardlow to end it. https://t.co/eAbV6FwThT — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 9, 2021

Chris Jericho had a long and illustrious career in WWE. He even became the first undisputed WWF Champion by defeating megastars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Over the years, Le Champion introduced numerous changes to his character, which helped him stay relevant in the pro-wrestling business for almost three decades. Fans call him a creative genius, inside the ring and outside.

Chris Jericho will face his fourth labor on AEW Dynamite this week

The Demo god!

All eyes will be on Chris Jericho this week as he faces Wardlow, who will be his fourth labor. Le Champion must overcome him to get an opportunity to face MJF. The former AEW World Champion previously defeated Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, and Juventud Guerrero.

After witnessing Chris Jericho overcome all his obstacles, MJF declared last week that he would be at ringside, possibly as a special enforcer for Wardlow's match.

The feud has undoubtedly added more eyeballs to the product, considering the exhilarating experience given to fans by bringing in the death-match wrestling legend and a star from the bygone era.

With the AEW All Out pay-per-view on the horizon, one hopes Chris Jericho will defeat Wardlow this week and face his arch-rival MJF next month. It will most likely be the rubber match of their long-running rivalry.

