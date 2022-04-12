AEW star Chris Jericho achieves major accolade for his song 'Judas'

AEW star Chris Jericho reached another milestone in his singing career as the lead vocalist of 'Fozzy.' The Influencer and his bandmates recently received a gold record for their famous hit Judas.

Judas was released in 2017 and became an instant hit on YouTube, with 55 million views as of today. It was also hailed as the fifth best song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs, aside from reaching number one in various charts worldwide.

Jericho started using the song in New Japan Pro Wrestling and still uses it today in AEW, capturing the hearts of the fans. Heel or face, the crowd was always singing the song every time LeChampion made his entrance.

In an Instagram post, Jericho showed off his gold record while expressing his gratitude. The Influencer thanked his manager, brother, bandmates, and Ryan from Sony Records. The band recently held a show at the Gramercy Theater in New York City.

Check out the post below:

What is Chris Jericho doing in AEW recently?

Switching gears from music to pro wrestling, Chris Jericho and his newly-formed Jericho Appreciation Society are currently feuding against Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful (Santana and Ortiz). The Influencer and his teammates got the upper hand against the babyfaces in a series of beatdowns that sidelined Kingston for weeks.

However, last week, The Mad King and Proud & Powerful finally exacted their revenge by attacking the JAS members backstage. The trio proceeded to cut a promo and said that they have put the group 'on sight.'

Ortiz then challenged the group to a six-man tag team match for this week's Dynamite. The Demo God took to Twitter to accept the invitation for the bout this Wednesday in New Orleans.

Jericho's feud with Kingston is seemingly far from over, and their upcoming tag-team match will further light the fire with their animosity towards each other.

What do you make of this accolade for Chris Jericho and Fozzy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha