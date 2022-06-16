Chris Jericho recruits top members from legendary faction, attacks Jon Moxley and 8-time world champion on AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was assisted by Suzuki-gun's El Desperado and Lance Archer.

The former AEW World Champion interrupted the face-to-face segment between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. He then ordered the Jericho Appreciation Society to attack the two men inside the ring.

Instead, Desperado and Archer blindsided Moxley and Tanahashi from behind as J.A.S. made their way down to the ring. Jericho then introduced Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti as the newest members of his faction.

Taking to the microphone, The Wizard revealed that the Suzuki-gun members were on loan from Minoru Suzuki, who will team up with him and Guevara at Forbidden Door.

The trio will face Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in an explosive six-man tag team match.

Shortly afterward, Kingston, Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz made their way down to the ring and sent the Jericho Appreciation Society. This led to Tanahashi hitting a Sling Blade on Desperado, as the Ace and Moxley faced off once again to end the segment.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's respective groups will cross paths at Forbidden Door and Blood And Guts

Chris Jericho will be in action at Forbidden Door as he is set to team up with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Suzuki-gun leader Minoru Suzuki.

At the same pay-per-view, Jon Moxley will aim to win the interim AEW World Championship by beating NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Ace was initially set to face CM Punk on the show before the current champion suffered an untimely injury.

For weeks, the Jericho Appreciation Society has been in a feud against the Blackpool Combat Club. At Double or Nothing, the J.A.S. defeated the team of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena Match.

The two factions are also likely to collide in a Blood And Guts Match.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far