Chris Jericho responds to accusations that he's 'burying' younger AEW talent

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho responded to accusations that he's responsible for burying young talents.

This Sunday at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, MJF will be putting his AEW World Title on the line against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Most of those stars had stepped inside the ring with Chris Jericho, either wrestled against or alongside him. The Ocho has often been accused of burying young talents and stealing their spotlight.

While speaking with Sporf.com, the former WWE Superstar addressed these accusations. He claimed that it was funny to him as the supposedly buried stars are currently set to main event a pay-per-view.

“It’s funny when I get buried online for ‘burying’ the young guys, it’s like you really don’t understand what I’m doing and don’t even really watch the show because it’s been the exact opposite of that," Chris Jeircho said. [H/T Sporf.com]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Chris Jericho on his critics who say that he "buries" young guys.



Says he's proud of all the 4 AEW Pillars who he has worked with in some way or shape. Whether it was wrestling Darby or Jungle Boy in the early days, mentoring Sammy or feuding with MJF.



Chris Jericho claims that the 'four pillars' were always going to be the faces of AEW

As mentioned earlier, The Ocho has had the opportunity to work with all four members.

During the same interview, Jericho revealed that these four stars were highly talented and had caught the eye of everyone. He said MJF, Guevara, Allin, and Jack Perry were always earmarked to become top stars.

"That’s why I worked with Max [MJF] for a year and why I’ve had Sammy with me pretty much since he came into the company, with the exception of a few months. Those guys were always earmarked to be stars. And Darby and Jungle Boy too, I worked with them the first few months of AEW’s existence and realised they were both amazing," said Jericho. [H/T Sporf.com]

The former AEW World Champion also gave himself a pat on the back for being able to work with and help train them and was glad that all four stars, including Sammy Guevara, could not only wrestle but also had the gift of the gab.

Do you think Jericho was burying young talent? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

