Chris Jericho responds to a fan criticizing his commentary on AEW Rampage 

Chris Jericho recently sent out a message to a fan who criticized his commentary on this week's AEW Rampage for being too loud.

Jericho is a member of AEW Rampage's four-man commentary team, including Excalibur, Taz, and Mark Henry. However, The World's Strongest Man was absent from the latest episode due to an undisclosed reason.

Though many enjoy Chris Jericho's high-pitched commentary, it has also led to some criticism. After this week's episode went off the air, a fan took to Twitter to send a message to the Demo God.

The user believes Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, but he needs to control his volume while on commentary. Responding to the tweet, Chris Jericho advised fans to turn down the TV soud. Check out Jericho's tweet here:

"Just turn the volume down," tweeted Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho enjoys his time in the commentary booth. There's a chance the Le Champion could transition into a full-time role in AEW's broadcasting team after he retires from in-ring competition.

Chris Jericho will be in action at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle stablemate Jake Hager confronted Dan Lambert on this week's AEW Dynamite. Before Jericho and Hager came out, Lambert, along with American Top Team members and Men of the Year, lambasted AEW fans all over again.

The confrontation between the two sides led to the announcement of a tag team match pitting Chris Jericho and Hager against Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) at the September 22nd show.

