Chris Jericho responds to fan who says he looks like Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE veteran Chris Jericho had an interesting answer to being compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin for his appearance.

The Jericho Appreciation Society's recent feud has had several people vying for a chance to take down the self-proclaimed Wizard. Their win at Double or Nothing added even more fuel to the fire instead of resolving the rivalry. This week's Dynamite also saw Ortiz cutting off a lock of Jericho's hair, enraging the veteran into announcing a hair vs. hair match between them.

Considering the bald spot on the JAS leader's head, there's a possibility that the Wizard may lose the match. Fans have taken to Twitter to post photoshopped pictures of Jericho, much to the veteran star's chagrin.

You can check out Jericho's uncensored reply here.

The upcoming bout between Ortiz and the former AEW World Champion was a stipulated match announced by the latter for the Blood and Guts event. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the Proud n Powerful member has what it takes to beat the experienced Jericho or if he'll have to bid his hair adieu soon.

Story continues below ad

Chris Jericho's annoyance only made fans react with more banter

Jericho responded jokingly to the comparison, which led to further good-natured ribbing from fans on Twitter.

The replies featured even more photoshopped pictures of a bald Jericho under the tweet. While some fans wanted the Wizard to keep his long-haired look, most of the comments encouraged the new style.

Considering Jericho's status as a legend, a defeat at the hands of Ortiz will be a matter of disappointment for the JAS leader. Furthermore, fans have an epic Blood and Guts match to look forward to, regardless of the bout's outcome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far