Chris Jericho names 6 future stars in AEW

Chris Jericho is having the time of his life in AEW. He's having a career renaissance and is one of the best heels in professional wrestling right now. His Inner Circle stable is one of the most popular in wrestling and weekly on Dynamite, he seems to be crushing it.

Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

In the past, Chris Jericho also said that he's more interested in getting talent over than being the center of attention. On his Saturday Night Special, Jericho named a few people he saw as the next big thing in AEW.

Chris Jericho includes Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara as future AEW stars

Chris Jericho said that it was difficult to name which wrestlers would be huge stars in the future for AEW. He said:

"Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy have to be in there for sure. Sammy Guevara. Who else is in there I can think of? There's so many great performers in our company that are just poised to become huge stars. Let's see, I'm using my thoughts wisely here. Because if you're only going to pick five, Thunder Rosa, I think will be a big star for us. Penelope Ford. There's another one. All of them will be huge, huge stars."

You can watch the segment at 51:30 in the video below:

Technically, Chris Jericho picked six wrestlers but Thunder Rosa is still contracted to NWA. Interestingly enough, Jericho didn't pick MJF. Is that a sign of things to come? Fans will have to tune in and find out on AEW Dynamite.