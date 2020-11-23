Chris Jericho reveals AEW's biggest mistake so far

MJF beat Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear to earn a spot for himself and Wardlow in The Inner Circle. Last week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho, MJF and The Inner Circle in Vegas. The segments saw a special appearance by Konan as well as former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

Chris Jericho on AEW's biggest mistake so far

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the Keepin' It 100 podcast with WCW legend Konan. During the show, Chris Jericho was asked about the mistakes AEW has made so far. Jericho felt that one of the bigger mistakes was that sometimes there was a lack of attention to detail. He explained:

Everything isn't always good. We have a lot of details that slip through the cracks. We still have quite a few times when very similar angles will happen one after another. An example of that was a few weeks ago when the big question was, will MJF join The Inner Circle? We had this big long thing about whether MJF is going to join, I think it was a Town Hall, that's when Bischoff was there asking the question, is he going to join. As soon as we were done we went to a package where Taz is asking Will Hobbs if he's going to join Taz's team and in the production meeting I was like, 'guys, how can that even be?'. It's the exact same thing. So we never noticed that. It's like well, maybe we should move that package somewhere else and in the future, let's not use the word 'join' for Will and Taz - 'Are you going to come with us? Are you going to work with us? Are you going to be a part of our team?'.

'Will MJF join the Inner Circle?' was the tagline for our PPV match. Therefore, any other joinings should be suspended for this duration and that's just common sense. Sometimes those things kind of fall through the cracks. I would like to see a little bit more of a detail guy, or a little bit more attention to those details.

Check out the Keepin' It 100 podcast HERE.

