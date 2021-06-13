Chris Jericho reveals which AEW star wanted to jump out of a helicopter at Double or Nothing

AEW's Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle crew recently revealed that Sammy Guevara wanted to jump out of a helicopter during the stable's entrance at Double or Nothing 2021.

At the May 30th pay-per-view, The Inner Circle defeated The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match in the main event. Jericho and his stablemates made their entrance in zip lines from the top of the empty stadium. However, the group had some other, more insane plans that didn't transpire.

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, the stable disclosed several tidbits about how they prepared for the match. Santana revealed the original plan was for them to come down from a helicopter, rappelling.

"The original idea we all had was to have a helicopter fly over the stadium and we all rappel out of the helicopter. We had mentioned that to [Jericho] and you go, 'Ya'll can rappel. That helicopter is going to lower and I will walk right out of it," said Santana.

Chris Jericho stated that the plan was turned down due to insurance issues. The former AEW Champion further revealed that Guevara had wanted to jump out of the helicopter during the entrance.

"We were told we couldn't do the helicopter because of the insurance. 'No one can get thrown out of the helicopter because of the insurance.' 'Who wants to get thrown out of the helicopter?' Sammy," said Chris Jericho.

Sammy Guevara, too, chimed in with his thoughts, boasting that he would have made it work if they were released from around 20-40 feet in the air.

"Imagine, 20-40 feet in the air, getting thrown out. I'll make it work." said Sammy Guevara. (H/T - Fightful)

Chris Jericho said that AEW President Tony Khan was the most apprehensive about the helicopter pitch because of the Kobe Bryant tragedy in January 2020.

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle are far from over in AEW

This week on AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle appeared for the first time since their loss at Double or Nothing 2021. However, the MJF-led stable was in for a shock as The Inner Circle appeared on the screen and broke The Pinnacle's limousine.

The #InnerCircle just threw gas on the 🔥🔥🔥, and now #thePinnacle needs to find a ride.



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/AoAZKfKjZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021

The Pinnacle's Wardlow will square off against The Inner Circle's Jake Hager in an MMA Steel Cage match on AEW Dynamite next week.

Plus, MJF vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears has also been set up and could go down in the coming weeks.

Would you have preferred to see The Inner Circle make their entrance in a helicopter at Double or Nothing 2021? Do you the feud between the two stables has run its course in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kaushik Das