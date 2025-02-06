Chris Jericho reveals Bryan Danielson asked him to take 6ft 10in star under his wing in AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho is currently the ROH World Champion and also leads The Learning Tree faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran recently revealed that Bryan Danielson was responsible for his alliance with Big Bill.

The Learning Tree was born seemingly due to the hate of the AEW fans towards Chris Jericho. The former AEW World Champion added Big Bill and Bryan Keith to the group and has done a great job in getting heat on the faction as well as elevating both stars to certain heights.

In an appearance on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho credited Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson for being the ones responsible for adding Bryan Keith and Big Bill to The Learning Tree. Jericho went on to shower praise on Bryan and appreciate how cool it is to work with The Bounty Hunter.

"Now with The Learning Tree, Big Bill, what a great suggestion that was to work with him. It was Bryan Danielson’s suggestion for Big Bill and Tony’s suggestion for Bryan Keith. Didn’t even know Bryan Keith, same thing as Daniel Garcia, same thing as Sammy Guevara. Don’t know this guy, know nothing about it, alright."

He added:

"Now, it’s really cool to work with those guys because they’re coming into their own. Bryan Keith is just hilarious with just everything he says. Bill has really embraced this wise man following the guru of The Learning Tree. He’s just a killer and people chanting his name nightly, that’s something we’ve noticed as well. It’s just been really cool to work with all these people and they’re all getting more TV time and learning and working with major players. How is that a bad thing in any way, shape, or form?” [H/T:Fightful]

Bryan Danielson retired from full-time competition last year at AEW WrestleDream

Last year at the AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View, Bryan Danielson lost the World Title to Jon Moxley which resulted in him retiring from full-time in-ring competition. The American Dragon had been having a great run since late 2023 and promised the fans to retire once he lost the World Title.

However, the way Bryan Danielson was taken out by The Death Riders does open up some scenarios for his potential return. The American Dragon has also not given a clear answer on his future yet. The fans will have to wait and see if Bryan Danielson returns to the ring this year in All Elite Wrestling.

