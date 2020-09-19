Chris Jericho reveals more details about the formation of the Inner Circle

Chris Jericho is one of the top stars in AEW. The first episode of AEW Dynamite saw the formation of the Inner Circle with Chris Jericho joining forces with Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. Incidentally, this is also the first time Chris Jericho has led his own faction in his storied career. The Inner Circle have gone on to cement themselves as one of the top factions in the company.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho opened up about the Inner Circle and gave more details about how the faction was formed. Jericho spoke about why he felt the faction worked so well and went on to compare them to Guns N' Roses:

I love the Inner Circle. I love the fact we all had different ideas of who was gonna be in it and the first choices with the exception of maybe one of the guys, was not the guys we ended up having. But after the first night, I saw a picture of us, and was like ‘This looks cool.’ You’ve got five guys with five different looks, five different characters, but it worked. It’s like when Guns N’ Roses formed and did they ever think this was gonna be something, and then you get into a room and you start jamming and you realize the chemistry here is amazing. And that’s what we have with the Inner Circle. H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho became the first AEW World Champion last year after beating Hangman Page at All Out in 2019. Jericho lost the title to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution ending his title reign at 182 days. In recent months, Jericho was feuding with Orange Cassidy.

Chris Jericho recently faced Orange Cassidy at All Out 2020 in their rubber match which was the Mimosa Mayhem Match, which he lost. Jericho is currently teaming with Jake Hager as he seeks to dominate the AEW Tag-Team division. The duo have defeated Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela as well as Private Party in tag-team action in recent weeks.