Chris Jericho reveals why he dislikes fans chanting 'Y2J'

First-ever AEW world champion Chris Jericho is an absolute legend in professional wrestling. He has multiple qualities that have shone prominently throughout his career.

One of his greatest qualities has been to constantly reinvent his character. He has played the roles of heel and face to perfection. In AEW itself, he has used both personas as the Inner Circle leader.

Jericho seemed upset recently as the crowd chanted 'Y2J' at him. One fan was lucky enough to receive an answer as to why exactly that happened.

"Hey @IAmJericho. Serious question. Why’d you get so upset when the fans chanted “Y2J” at you? Aren’t they just chanting your nickname back at you?" asked the Twitter user.

Jericho quickly responded to the fan, stating he didn't want to associate himself with a past character that he believes doesn't exist anymore.

"It’s a nickname & and a character from 15 years ago from another time, another place and another mindset. He doesn’t exist within me anymore," said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho has been one of the flagbearers for AEW, carrying them from their inception as the biggest name in the company.

MJF reveals what Chris Jericho has to do to get a rematch with him

Jericho and MJF in a war of words

The issues between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle seems far from over. At AEW Dynamite Road Rager, MJF revealed the stipulations for Jericho to overcome if he wanted a rematch against him.

Jericho would have to go through four opponents of MJF's choice with stipulations decided by the Pinnacle leader. If Le Champion beats all four of them, he will get the chance to face MJF. This is similar to how the Salt Of The Earth made Cody go through a lot of pain to get a match against him.

We still do not know who the four opponents are or what the stipulations will be, but MJF will not make it easy at all.

