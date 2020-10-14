Chris Jericho reveals key difference in how AEW and WWE handle talent 

Chris Jericho has fully integrated into his role at AEW, though he has not forgotten his time in WWE. Though it was his last WWE run where he contemplated retirement and, if not for the NJPW match with Kenny Omega, may have done so. AEW has offered a new lease on his career, and the rest is history.

Chris Jericho was the first AEW Champion, and during his time with the company since he signed with them in 2019, his presence has uplifted it. He has been more than willing to put over talent and help foster the next generation of AEW stars.

Of course, the way AEW handles their talent is key to this, as Chris Jericho explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Chris Jericho says, unlike WWE, everybody in AEW has a chance to get over

Chris Jericho detailed how he's been involved in mini-feuds with Private Party and Luther & Serpentico. He also put over Orange Cassidy in a 14-week feud. Jericho's point was that there was a chance on their show for everyone to get over. He said:

"That's the one thing. If you're under contract at AEW, like Janela and Sonny Kiss. We had two great matches with them because listen, if you're on our show, you're not just sitting in the back. Either you're on the f**king Dynamite when the time is right and you get over or you don't. Because if not, there's no reason to have people sign. That's something that's very different between us and WWE. We give everyone a shot, a legit shot. And if you do good, you'll continue to get more shots."

Chris Jericho sneaked in a shot at WWE regarding signing people irrespective if they could fit into the show. AEW is more interested in getting people over and utilizing them to their full potential, at least, according to Jericho.

You can watch the segment at 37:00 in the video below

