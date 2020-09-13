Chris Jericho reacts to Miro's AEW debut 

Miro is in AEW, and he is All Elite. The man formerly as Rusev is no longer in WWE, and the person who seems the most excited to have him in AEW is none other than Chris Jericho.

As many fans by now, Miro was revealed as The Best Man for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's upcoming wedding. On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho said he thought Miro's debut was tremendous and said that AEW had him on their minds for a while.

Chris Jericho says that Miro was shortlisted by AEW for recruitment after his WWE release

Chris Jericho said that when WWE released Miro, it was discussed internally, bringing him in, and they just wanted to figure out a spot for him. He said:

"We need to find a place where you're just not going to bring him in and have hanging around. You don't want that, and I think it's perfect, the Best Man thing. It's not just a one-shot deal. It's a gimmick. He's the Best Man. He's the best man in everything. It feels like a Mr. Perfect thing. Miro has always been a great guy. He's a very funny guy, which a lot of people might not know. And I think it's cool to have him with us. I'm glad that he came in and that he kind of gave him his mission statement. Mentioned indirectly, WWE."

Chris Jericho also said that he was the one who told Miro to use the "brass ring" comment, and Miro couldn't believe that he could say it on live TV. He also said:

"We leave it there. This is not a place that's constantly bashing anybody. Obviously, when you come from another company when you come from WWE. You have to acknowledge the fact that you came from there."

Chris Jericho said it's great to have Miro in AEW, and that's he's always been a fan of Miro. He says that Miro was just another guy that fell through the cracks in WWE, and they're going to regret him going to AEW.

Advertisement

You can watch the segment at 26:12 in the video below

Chris Jericho seems to make it clear that Miro was on the minds of AEW's management and they were just waiting for the right opportunity to bring him in. It'll be interesting to see how Miro fares in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling