Chris Jericho reveals reason why AEW signed ex-WWE star Paul Wight

Chris Jericho has opened up about AEW's decision to sign Paul Wight, and how the man formerly known as Big Show, can help AEW. Jericho said that Wight is "one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world" and that a new company like AEW needs faces like him.

Paul Wight debuted on AEW television this week, after signing with the company last month. Wight had been with WWE for just over two decades, having joined WWE in 1999 from WCW.

In his recent appearance on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Chris Jericho hit back at criticism of AEW signing former WWE stars and talked about Wight signing with the company.

"It's funny because some people are like, 'Well, you can't sign all these WWE castoffs or the guys from that generation,' and we really haven't. When there was a big purge last year when they let a bunch of people go, I don't think we hired any of those guys and nothing against them. But a guy like Big Show transcends that. He's one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world, and when you're dealing with a new company, because it's only been a year and a half, and if we want to try and go get a TV deal in India for example, who's on the show, Chris Jericho. We know him. Sting, I know him. Paul Wight. Oh, really? We know him.” (H/T NoDQ)

Chris Jericho also said that the arrival of Paul Wight could bring "eyeballs" to the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, to name a few.

Paul Wight in AEW

Paul Wight

AEW announced on February 24 that Paul Wight had been signed by the company.

The company also revealed that Wight would be the commentator on AEW's upcoming show AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air on YouTube from March 15.

Advertisement

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

This week on AEW, Wight revealed that a "Hall of Fame-worthy" wrestler will be announced at this weekend's AEW Revolution show.