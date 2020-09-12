Chris Jericho reveals the secret behind his wrestling characters

Chris Jericho is a legend in the wrestling business. During his extremely long wrestling career, Jericho has wrestled in all the top wrestling promotions, including WWE, WCW, NJPW, and now AEW. During his recent appearance on Sippin' the Tea podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) with Ariane Andrews and Matt Dillon, Chris Jericho talked about the world of wrestling and how he has had such a long career.

Chris Jericho talks about his career being as long as it is

Chris Jericho is currently in AEW and is doing an excellent job in his role as the leader of the Inner Circle. Talking about his career, Chris Jericho emphasised the importance of having a charismatic character.

"I think that people have to understand that even in this day, that wrestling is so much more about the character, and personalities, and the charisma. To really make it in anything, especially show-business wise, is just so much attached to building a fan base. You have to connect with that fan base. You have to make them want to see you.

Chris Jericho went on to talk more about how it was never about the moves and more about how he was able to portray his character in the ring, and that's why he lasted so long.

"Whether they want to see you win, or they want to see you lose, or want to see you play a concert, or do stand-up comedy or whatever, you have to have a connection with somebody that really draws them into what it is you're doing. So, it's never been about moves. Even though now, moves are so important, and everybody is so athletic. It's incredible, but it still doesn't mean as much as a great story."

Finally, he criticized the sort of wrestling where characters never come to the fore, saying that it was not as interesting.

"You have to tell stories and you have to have characters that people believe in and want to see, and then the moves come secondary, because if not, then you're just two half-naked guys, slathered in baby oil, wearing spandex, wrestling around with each other, and I can go watch that on a website. I don't even watch wrestling for that."

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Chris Jericho.