Chris Jericho reveals Tony Khan was legitimately "mad" at Dave Meltzer

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke about an instance when Tony Khan was furious at Dave Meltzer.

The reason for the All Elite President's anger was apparently Meltzer's rating of a high-profile bout. The veteran journalist's match ratings have always been a topic of debate, with many stars putting great stock in it and others completely disregarding it.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's match last year, when Jericho brought back his Lionheart gimmick, is among the highlights of their AEW runs. The Ocho also shares the same opinion, as he explained on an episode of Talk Is Jericho.

“I remember Tony was mad that Meltzer didn’t give us five stars, he gave us four and three-quarters like it was pretty much the same thing. But it was a five-star match in my book, one of my favorites, and I’ve always had great chemistry with Mox because we like beating the sh*t out of each other. It’s that simple. We really have no boundaries when it comes to working together."

Jericho further highlighted his remarkable in-ring chemistry with Moxley:

"Just the same thing I used to say to [Chris] Benoit, don’t break my nose and don’t snap my teeth, other than hit me as hard as you can. So just a great match with great chemistry.” (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam shares his thoughts on Tony Khan

The All Elite Wrestling President has seemingly left a lasting impression on Rob Van Dam, who recently debuted in Khan's promotion.

The wrestling legend discussed his initial interaction with Tony Khan on his 1 of a Kind podcast. After an initial phone call with Khan, Van Dam apparently met him in person.

“I had only talked to him on the phone before, so last night I met him and, obviously, he was cool, respectful and he reminded me that he had told me this on the phone a long time ago, that as a fan, he was at the stretcher match of RVD and Sabu in Philadelphia. He said he was there, and he said that he felt like that night was a big vehicle moment that catapulted me."

Tony Khan has been firing on all cylinders of late. He will aim to deliver a memorable show on August 27, when All In 2023 takes place in London.

