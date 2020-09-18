Chris Jericho reveals Tony Khan's unique style of leadership in AEW

During an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t 411 Mania), Chris Jericho talked about the unique manner in which Tony Khan leads AEW. Tony Khan founded AEW and has been leading AEW to become a major force in the world of wrestling.

Chris Jericho on Tony Khan in AEW

Chris Jericho talked about Tony Khan's method of leadership in AEW. He said that they were still learning in the process of hosting a show and even had to host a show where 75% of the roster had never been on television before.

Tony Khan produces the shows, the top wrestlers write the shows, and Keith Mitchell directs the shows in AEW. Chris Jericho went on to say that Tony Khan was the boss and the buck stopped with him.

“Tony is still figuring out what ways he wants to do things. We’re learning together, we’re learning on the fly. We did a live TV show with 75 percent of the roster who had never been on live TV before. Who’s gonna produce the shows? Tony. Who’s gonna write the shows? All of us. Who’s gonna direct the shows? Keith Mitchell. So we have a great group of people who are all doing this for the right reasons because they love this kind of brand new, brave new world we’re creating. Tony is my boss, the buck stops with him, and you have to have a boss. I worked with companies where there was no boss. That never works. Tony Khan is the boss. I’m saying it right here – it’s not the Young Bucks, it’s not Kenny, it’s not Cody. Tony calls the shots, he has the final say. But he’s very open to suggestions. I talk to Tony every day about ideas and that’s a really cool environment because I’m getting to use my 30 years of experience in a positive way and not being undermined just because I’m a talent. I’m as much a part of the office as anybody is and I think that’s a lot of fun and very challenging in a great way for me.”

Readers can also see Chris Jericho's interview with Sportskeeda right here, where he talks about various aspects of AEW.