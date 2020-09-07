Chris Jericho reveals who he wants to face next in AEW

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of last Saturday's All Out PPV. Jericho faced Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out and ended up losing. However, in this interview before the PPV, Jericho gave us an interesting insight into who he wants to face going forward.

Chris Jericho spoke about how AEW has already laid the seeds for big feuds for him in the future with top stars in the company like Cody, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. Jericho also added that he was interested in wrestling up and coming AEW stars like Sonny Kiss and Jack Evans:

I wasn’t downplaying Jericho vs. Cody, because there is still a long way we can go with that. We could have done another match and spent another eight weeks together. Same with Kenny. We’ve had two matches, and there is a big rubber match in there somewhere. Hangman Page, there are a lot of places we can go with that. MJF-Jericho is very interesting to me, whether as a heel or babyface. There are a lot of different places to go. And AEW is smart. Look at when Matt Hardy came in. You don’t program Matt Hardy–Jericho right away. It’s Matt vs. Sammy, Jericho vs. Cassidy. I like that. It doesn’t mean Matt and I can’t intersect, and we have, but there are a lot of different areas we can go. That’s exciting for me. Sonny Kiss. Jack Evans. I love those matchups. H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho actually wanted to wrestle Sonny Kiss early on but ended up facing Darby Allin at the time instead.

Chris Jericho on the possibility of facing Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho added that another AEW star he wanted to face was 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry. However, he said that Jericho-Jungle Boy was a feud we would only see down the line:

There are a lot of great places to go, and there is no rush. I’m not going anywhere, and I think most of these guys are locked in for four years, so it may be a year down the line before Jericho–Jungle Boy takes place, but it will take place. H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho has already faced Jungle Boy once in AEW, in his last match on Dynamite of 2019.