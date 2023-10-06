Chris Jericho's expletive reaction to a fan seemingly calling out for being a selfish wrestler

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho continues to be savage as always, as he responds to a fan for seemingly accusing him of not putting over young talents.

Chris Jericho is a legend in the pro wrestling industry, having over 30 years of experience and still going on. He is currently an active competitor in AEW, a company that he helped start alongside other major signings. Jericho also elevated the promotion by becoming its first-ever World Champion.

It's hard to believe that The DemoGod is still going strong in the ring, even in his 50s. However, many in the wrestling community are not a fan of him still competing despite his legendary status and have urged him to retire. Nonetheless, it doesn't affect The Ocho, as he has responded to all the criticism in his own style.

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter called out Jericho, accusing him of refusing to put young talent over while responding to his upcoming match next week. Here is what the user tweeted:

"What will the reason be that Jericho wins or won't lose cleanly?"

Nevertheless, Y2J had a hilarious and savage response to the criticism, as he shut down the critic in his own classic style. Here is what Jericho said:

"I’m a selfish motherf***er that only cares about myself. Duh."

Chris Jericho has a big singles match next week

In his last major singles match, Chris Jericho defeated his friend Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. However, Guevara shockingly betrayed his mentor in order to join the Don Callis family. Later, Jericho teamed with Kenny Omega at the WrestleDream PPV, and the duo was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita and Guevara.

This past week on Dynamite, Jericho and Omega got attacked by the newest member of the Callis family, Powerhouse Hobbs. Later, The Ocho was announced to go up against Hobbs in a singles match next week on Dynamite Title Tuesday.

Well, it remains to be seen how things play out next Tuesday and what more twists and turns are yet to unfold in this ongoing storyline between Don Callis and Jericho & Omega.

