Chris Jericho's faction assaults AEW star in vicious post-match attack

Chris Jericho and his faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), took out Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz (Proud & Powerful) on AEW Dynamite. The former group outnumbered the trio, assaulting them after their six-man tag team match in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The two sides have had intense animosity as their rivalry reached its boiling point. After weeks of getting beat up by attacking JAS members backstage and putting them 'on sight,' the three babyfaces got in the ring with the faction.

During the match this Wednesday, Santana paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero by hitting the Three Amigos and Frog Splash on Daniel Garcia. The Mad King hit a flurry of offenses on Garcia while Ortiz took out 2point0 members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

However, JAS came out victorious when Jericho hit Eddie with a baseball bat. Garcia capitalized on this sneak attack by quickly covering for the victory.

After the match, the JAS ganged up on the babyfaces. Unsatisfied even after the victory, the group laid out a post-match beatdown on Kingston, led by Menard, Parker, and Jake Hager. Jericho finished the assault by hitting the Judas Effect on his former Inner Circle teammates, Santana and Ortiz.

Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz sent a message to JAS before their match on AEW Dynamite

Before their match on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia came off a jet plane. However, the 2point0 members were not with them.

It was because Kingston and Proud & Powerful arrived with their car, fulfilling their promise that the JAS was 'on sight.' The babyfaces proceeded to drop Menard and Parker on the airport tarmac.

The rivalry between Jericho and Kingston intensified with what transpired in the six-man tag team match this week. It will be interesting to see how the latter continues his 'on sight' mantra against Jericho as the days go by.

