Backstage details on the original idea for Chris Jericho-led The Inner Circle in AEW

Chris Jericho is a master of reinvention in the world of professional wrestling. Once Jericho made his way to AEW, he quickly formed The Inner Circle. The stable would enjoy dominant runs and even win PWI's Faction of the Year (2021).

According to Max Caster of The Acclaimed, the Inner Circle was originally set to be called by their team's name instead. While speaking to The Sports Generals, Caster opened up about the origins of the stable name.

"This is another Tony Khan idea [the name]. He apparently had this idea for a tag team called The Acclaimed for a long time. I also heard that it was almost the name of The Inner Circle in AEW, where he pitched to Chris Jericho, 'What if it was Chris Jericho and The Acclaimed, like your band?', since Chris is a rock star. They didn't go for that." - Caster revealed. (H/T: WhatCulture)

The Acclaimed has enjoyed success in AEW and even had a title shot in October 2021. Since then, the team has feuded with fan favorites Sting and Darby Allin.

Fans have gotten used to The Inner Circle appearing as they are now; it makes it odd imagining them as The Acclaimed. Luckily, Chris Jericho decided to turn down the name so fans can enjoy Caster's disses before their matches.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will face Proud 'N Powerful next week as The Inner Circle continues to crumble.

During last week's Dynamite, Jericho facilitated a meeting between the Inner Circle members. Unfortunately, the meeting quickly turned sour as Santana and Ortiz became aggressive after the former AEW Champion's words.

The feud is heating up as opposing teammates grow increasingly aggressive. Tag teams and stables don't last forever in wrestling and likely have to part with allowing the members to grow. The Inner Cicle members will always be known for being a team, so hopefully fans get to see a more graceful parting.

