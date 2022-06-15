"It was a blast" - Current World Champion says he never imagined facing Chris Jericho & two former WWE Champions in AEW

Reigning PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia recently recalled facing his leader Chris Jericho and multiple former WWE Champions for the first time in AEW.

The 23-year-old has been on a meteoric rise since he joined the promotion in 2021. Garcia has headlined AEW Dynamite and Rampage practically more than anyone else on the roster over the past year. His heated rivalries against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston helped put him on the map as the next potential cornerstone of the company for years to come.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Garcia stated that he never thought he'd share the ring with some of the wrestling stalwarts like Punk, Danielson, and Jericho because of their contrasting paths:

"When I started wrestling, I never would have imagined that I would share a ring with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and even people like Eddie Kingston. I thought that our paths were so differing. I didn't think, I was gonna be wrestling someone like that, who was a couple of indie generations before me," Garcia said (50:00)

Red Death detailed his memorable outing against The Second City Saint, which went down on the October 6 episode of Rampage last year. Daniel Garcia lauded CM Punk and asserted that he didn't have to worry about garnering crowd reactions due to his opponent's immense popularity:

"It was a blast, man. He's [CM Punk] the best. He's one of the best ever man. Wrestling him, it's so easy when you're wrestling top guys man. Especially because you never have to worry about [Crowd] reaction because I go out there and wrestle Punk. We don't have to do anything. He's over. That was like his third match back. The crowd was gonna be going crazy regardless. I don't need to do anything," he added.

🌹 @RhianRozek Daniel Garcia has became one of my favourite wrestlers since joining AEW, he’s a technical wizard



Garcia's future looks bright after he joined forces with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society a few months ago.

Chris Jericho will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight

The long-standing feud between Chris Jericho and Ortiz will reach an entirely different level in the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite. The two men will face each other for the first time in a singles bout.

After The Proud & Powerful member snipped off The Wizard's hair a few weeks ago, the latter dared his former protege to fight him in a Hair vs. Hair Mout.

Given the magnitude of the stipulation imposed in the matchup, fans could see some interference from JAS and Kingston to change the outcome.

The prospect of seeing the loser go bald has gained significant interest from fans ahead of tonight's match. Fans will have to tune in to see whether it happens.

