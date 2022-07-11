WWE legend sends a message to Chris Jericho after major non-wrestling achievement

Chris Jericho might be an accomplished wrestler, but after his band, Fozzy, received a gold record, he's a certified rock star. In light of The Wizard's recent achievement, WWE legend Jim Ross took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Jericho's band originally formed all the way back in 1999 and were originally named "Fozzy Osbourne" after Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne. After that, Chris Jericho and his team released multiple top songs, including the hit single Judas in 2017.

The former AEW World Champion recently took to Twitter to share Fozzy's Gold Record achievement and their storied journey so far. Jim Ross responded to the post, congratulating Chris Jericho.

"Congrats Chrissy!" - Jim Ross tweeted.

Fozzy recently spent some time in Europe, but in light of Eddie Kingston's recent challenge, the star will likely return to AEW programming very soon.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho are scheduled to battle it out in a Barbed Wire Deathmatch on July 20th

Eddie Kingston and Jericho have been feuding since the two first faced each other at the Revolution event. The Wizard then turned heel after refusing to shake Kingston's hand and attacking him the following week.

Now the feud seems to be reaching its boiling point, as the two will take each other on in a Barbed Wire Deathmatch during Fyter Fest Week 2.

AEW's first Barbed Wire Deathmatch is mainly remembered for its botched finish after the rigged explosives were mistimed. Fans still recall how Kingston knelt over an unconscious Jon Moxley while the explosives fizzled out. The Mad King might be hoping to redeem himself this time after an underwhelming outing in 2021.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far