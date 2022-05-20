"Hold my beer" – AEW's Chris Jericho's savage response to rival's claims of carrying the company

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho fired back at his former partner turned rival MJF after The Salt of the Earth claimed he's been carrying the company in recent months.

MJF is never afraid to stir the pot and recently took to Twitter to show off his physique and say he's been carrying AEW.

The tweet caught Jericho's attention, who also views himself as someone who carries AEW. He responded with a very simple request:

"Hold my beer...." said Chris Jericho.

Jericho was ridiculed during AEW's pandemic era for being out of shape and sluggish in the ring. However, since the turn of the year, Jericho has looked better than ever.

It has reflected in his in-ring work as well. His curtain jerker with Eddie Kingston at Revolution on March 6 was a match of the night contender.

Chris Jericho can claim to have carried AEW in its first year

While he may not be the center of attention right now, Chris Jericho was a huge part of AEW's first year. The former AEW World Champion was one of the first major stars to jump from WWE to AEW in 2019, setting the tone for things to come.

As Le Champion, Jericho headlined three of AEW's first four pay-per-views. Before losing to Jon Moxley at Revolution, he defeated Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing and Hangman Page at All Out. Amid all this, he also defended his world title against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear.

Time will tell if MJF can have the impact that Jericho had in AEW's first year, but one thing is for sure, Le Champion has set a very high bar for The Salt of the Earth.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh