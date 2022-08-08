Chris Jericho gives his honest thoughts on Vince  McMahon stepping down from WWE

Chris Jericho was surprised by WWE CEO Vince McMahon stepping down after 40 years in the wrestling industry recently.

Jericho made his WWE debut back in 1999 with his Y2J gimmick and quickly amassed a huge fan following. Despite leaving the promotion a few times over the years, Chris Jericho always returned to WWE until 2019. He then joined Tony Khan and formed AEW.

During the most recent Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho was joined by Dave Meltzer and the two discussed the shocking nature of Vince McMahon's retirement.

“40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone,” Jericho said. "It really surprised me because you and I live within the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘Just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and this one will just go away.’"

Chris Jericho continued, noting that he thought McMahon would have simply made this controversy disappear like all the others before.

"I was really thinking for a while that it was just going to be kind of a flash in the pan, and Vince would make it disappear like he did everything else.” (H/T: WrestlingINC)

As the controversy continues to surround Vince McMahon, could the effect spiral out and touch AEW?

Chris Jericho doesn't believe that AEW will be affected by Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon has revolutionized wrestling into something fans across the world can happily consume every week. Despite this, many clamored for him to retire for years, but now that he's stepped down, could this send ripples out into other promotions?

During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Wizard declared that he's happy to be in AEW right now, but that McMahon's retirement will impact the wrestling industry.

“It’ll have a lot more impact on their company. We worry about our own show. How can we do better at programming? How can we do better storylines and create bigger stars and expand our roster in a positive way? So, yeah, of course it’s gonna impact the business, but I’m glad I’m not there, nor have I been for five years," Jericho said. (H/T: 411Mania)

Currently, Chris Jericho is leading his Jericho Appreciation Society, and the faction is enjoying quite the push despite some fan backlash.

But how long will the former AEW World Champion be in active competition before following McMahon and retiring from wrestling?

