Chris Jericho's title reign in serious jeopardy at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Chris Jericho's reign as FTW Champion could come to a close very soon at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. His path to a successful title defense has just gotten much harder.
Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Bryan Keith faced off in a Three Way Eliminator match to decide the challenger for the title at the pay-per-view this weekend. Jericho was on the commentary table while waiting for the man who would emerge as his challenger.
In the end, a tie was seen from the match as Bryan Keith tapped out while Hook had his Redrum chokehold locked in, and Shibata was doing a Figure Four leg lock. It was unclear which he tapped out to, so the match was deemed a tie.
This meant that both men would be going on to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. This would be the first time there will be a Three-Way FTW Rules match since the title was brought into the company.
Following the announcement, Chris Jericho went on the mic and congratulated the two for qualifying for the pay-per-view. He continued his oddly optimistic demeanor, claiming that they were not good enough to beat him and that he would not be losing to anybody at all.