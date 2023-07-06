Chris Jericho has a savage response to fan telling him to change his "hair, body, speech and moves"

Chris Jericho is one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world. He is highly popular among fans, having competed at the top of the card for over three decades. However, a viewer recently criticized his appearance and presentation, leading to The Ocho giving a fitting reply.

Since signing with AEW, Chris Jericho has created numerous factions, including The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. He has also won multiple world titles, but some recent losses have halted his momentum.

A fan recently called out The Ocho and said he needed to change his “hair, body, speech, moves, all of it.” In response, Jericho had some choice words for the troll. He tweeted:

"Do I? Please give me your makeover advice, Dallas. I’m really interested in hearing what I can do to please you…."

Despite being an active competitor since 1990, Jericho still performs at the highest level. Moreover, he is known for portraying diverse gimmicks, making him a trendsetter across multiple pro wrestling companies.

Will Chris Jericho join Don Callis’ faction?

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho came out to address his loss against Sting and Darby Allin. He recently tapped out to the Scorpion Death Lock in a tag team bout. It seemed like everything was going well, with Jericho wanting a fresh start, when Don Callis arrived to a chorus of boos.

Both men went back and forth about how they have carved impressive careers in the pro wrestling business. After all the niceties were exchanged, the conniving Callis put forward a proposal.

Callis made the following proposal to The Ocho:

“If you are ready, Chris, to change history one more time, then I am here to formally ask you one question. Will you join the Don Callis family?”

After pondering for a few seconds, Jericho responded:

“You are seriously asking me to join the Don Callis family? You are asking me to join your faction? Chris Jericho doesn’t join factions. Chris Jericho creates them. So, if you are seriously asking me to join up with you, I’ve got a one-word answer for you. My answer is maybe.”

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Jericho and Callis going forward. Regardless, fans can expect a lot of shenanigans as two veterans of the business come together for a promising angle on AEW TV.

