"He reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle" - Chris Jericho on AEW star

Chris Jericho has commented that current AEW star, MJF, reminds him a lot of Kurt Angle. The former AEW World Champion said that his fellow Inner Circle teammate is similar to the WWE Hall Of Famer in a few ways.

MJF is regarded as one of the most promising young stars in AEW, thanks to his exceptional work on the microphone. The 24-year-old joined The Inner Circle, which is a faction led by Chris Jericho, last year.

In his recent appearance on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, Chris Jericho likened MJF to Kurt Angle, in the way that he has picked up pro wrestling so quickly.

"Well I mean yeah, you could say he’s like Roddy Piper or he’s like a young Jericho, whatever you wanna say. The point is he’s none of those things and all those things. This is a guy — he reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle and what I mean by that is he’s a guy that picked up wrestling so quick, not just in the ring but character-wise. A lot of guys 24-years-old — which is I believe how old he is — doesn’t understand that character is the most important thing in wrestling. It’s more important than any move you could do and any match you could have and Max [MJF] gets that. Combine that with the fact that I think he was a child actor, he was in musicals, all those sort of things that you need to really expand on that character and he also don’t give a sh*t," said Chris Jericho. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Chris Jericho on MJF's potential

MJF and Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho said that he has had to teach MJF a lot about storytelling, giving him advice on what he should and should not do.

Jericho praised the young star, calling him "one of the most natural talents" he has seen in pro wrestling. He said that MJF would become even better in the next few years.

