"Just give me more money" – Details on Chris Jericho rejecting a major offer by AEW in 2019

Chris Jericho recently revealed that he rejected an offer to become an Executive Vice President of AEW when he joined back in 2019.

There's no arguing Le Champion has been one of AEW's most vital acquisitions. Given Jericho's stature in the business, many fans wondered if he should also have some sort of power in AEW.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Props to Chris Jericho for his crazy transformation. He looks incredible.



If you're gonna shame him for how he used to look in AEW, you should commend him for getting himself back in shape.



One of the all time greats and he's still not done creating classics. Props to Chris Jericho for his crazy transformation. He looks incredible. If you're gonna shame him for how he used to look in AEW, you should commend him for getting himself back in shape. One of the all time greats and he's still not done creating classics. https://t.co/Es1ym14gDF

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho confirmed he received an offer to become one of AEW's EVPs alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. However, Jericho declined the offer as it was "too much" work and asked for a pay increase instead:

"It’s easy for Eddie to say that. You mentioned earlier I wasn’t an EVP. The only reason I wasn’t an EVP is 'cause I didn’t want to be. They asked me and I said, “No, that’s way too much work for what you’re planning on doing.” Tony Khan’s the boss, anyways. I knew that from the start. So I wasn’t going to play grab-a-- and use EVP as an ego boost. F--- that. Just give me more money."

AEW is currently left with only three EVPs for those unaware, as Cody Rhodes recently departed the promotion.

Chris Jericho will go to war with Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW's March 6 pay-per-view is shaping into a memorable event with plenty of marquee matches on the card. One of those bouts features Chris Jericho going to war with Eddie Kingston as part of their heated and deeply personal feud, which began a few months back on AEW programming.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Chris Jericho on Eddie Kingston: "He’s not just the clichéd wrestler, and he hasn’t been since the start of his career. He’s very real. That probably hurt him a lot in this business with so many thin-skinned people, especially ones on top. In AEW, he doesn’t have that issue." Chris Jericho on Eddie Kingston: "He’s not just the clichéd wrestler, and he hasn’t been since the start of his career. He’s very real. That probably hurt him a lot in this business with so many thin-skinned people, especially ones on top. In AEW, he doesn’t have that issue." https://t.co/nbdtS8TRjE

In the last few weeks, Jericho and The Mad King shared some tremendous promo exchanges, where they took potshots at each others' careers.

Another aspect worth keeping an eye on is how Proud & Powerful came into play during the match. Despite being a part of Jericho-led stable The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz share a close bond with Eddie Kingston. It won't be a surprise to see a major betryal taking place during the match.

