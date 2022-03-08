"I'm a man of my word" - Chris Jericho makes a major announcement for AEW Dynamite 

Chris Jericho recently announced that he would offer his bitter rival Eddie Kingston a handshake at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At Revolution 2022, Le Champion went to war with The Mad King in the night's opening contest. The match was a hard-hitting affair that left the Orlando fans on their feet, wanting more. It's worth noting that during the bout's build-up, Jericho promised to offer Kingston a handshake if the latter defeated him.

As it turned out, though Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho, the latter declined to shake hands and walked away. However, hours after the match, the first-ever AEW Champion took to Instagram to reveal that he hopes to meet The Mad King on this week's Dynamite to fulfill his promise.

The WWE legend also wrote that his match with Kingston was the "stiffest" of his career and that they both made history on Sunday night.

"You might think you’re looking at pictures in a #GongMagazine from 1998, but you’re not. #EddieKingston wanted the “Real” #ChrisJericho last night at #AEWRevolution and he got that …and so much more. It was one of the stiffest battles of my career and even though I didn’t come out on the winning end, I think we both made history!!. But I’m a man of my word Eddie…and I owe you a handshake. Hopefully on #AEWDynamite this week, I can pay my debt. #Influencer #TheBigOne @allelitewrestling," write Chris Jericho on Instagram.

Chris Jericho could turn heel on this week's Dynamite

Though the former AEW Champion promised to shake Eddie Kingston's hand, there's a chance it could be a big ruse, leading to The Demo God turning heel.

If someone looked back at Le Champion's character work during Revolution 2022, where he openly mocked the crowd and was visibly distraught, it's safe to assume a heel turn is around the corner.

A change would not only re-energize Jericho's character, which has become a little stale in recent months but could also prolong the rivalry with Kingston. Going by how good their first match was, the performers could outdo themselves if they met again inside the squared circle.

What do you think Chris Jericho has in store for fans at AEW Dynamite?

