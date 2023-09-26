Chris Jericho seemingly pitched to Vince McMahon to help WWE legend's "floundering" career

Chris Jericho, a former WWE Champion, has revealed that he had once pitched an idea to help another legend's 'floundering' career. That WWE legend is none other than one-half of Jeri-Show, The Big Show.

Vince McMahon is a legend in the wrestling business and has played an integral role in almost every characterization in the WWE. Once upon a time, if a WWE wrestler's act was turning jaded, Vinne Mac would agree or disagree with pitches on how to reinvent the said wrestler.

In a discussion on the podcast Superstar Crossover, Y2J revealed his plan for the World's Largest Athlete:

"Great chemistry. At the time he was kind of floundering, and I said we're gonna make this guy, told Vince [McMahon] we're gonna make him like a giant destroyer. Just kills everybody, and get rid of that Andre the Giant singlet, put him in a real singlet or whatever it was, and kind of reinvented him and we had a great run there. It was a blast," he said (h/t wrestlinginc)

Chris Jericho says Big Show is his favorite tag team partner

Chris Jericho has had some iconic wrestlers as his tag team partners, and he has picked Paul Wight as his favorite partner. The two formed the super-hot team, Jeri Show, and went on to have two reigns as the World Tag Team Champions in WWE.

They had two runs in WWE, once from 2009 to 2010 and then in 2012, until 2016. On the Superstar Crossover podcast, Ocho had this to say about his partner Big Show:

"Yeah, Big Show is my favorite tag team [partner]. Yeah, he was the best ... Jeri-Show," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The two had an immaculate chemistry in and outside the ring. While fans credit Chris Jericho as one of the best trash-talkers in the industry, Paul Wight has opened up in the entertainment industry and has headlined a Netflix sitcom, the Big Show Show, which had him play a fictional version of himself. The show ran for two seasons.

