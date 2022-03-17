Chris Jericho seemingly renames two former WWE Superstars on AEW dynamite, introduces new faction

The St. Patrick's Day edition of AEW Dynamite featured a promo by Chris Jericho as he established his new faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society. The group comprises Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee of 2point0.

Each faction member had something to say, with 2point0 lauding Le Champion and Daniel Garcia declaring himself a sports entertainer to a chorus of boos.

Y2J also declared his distaste for the team name 2point0 and renamed Matt Lee to "Daddy Magic" Matt Minard and Jeff Parker "Cool Hand Edge" Angelo Parker.

The entire segment seemingly parodied elements of WWE's creative process, especially with its emphasis on Jericho being a sports entertainer and not a professional wrestler. The promo also took a dig at the concept of changing wrestlers' established names given the recent changes to Pete Dunne (AKA Butch) and WALTER (AKA Gunther).

The Inner Circle imploded last week on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho turned heel last week following his loss to Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution. As promised before the event, The Mad King went in for a handshake but the Le Champion refused.

On the post-Revolution Dynamite, Jericho and Kingston came face-to-face in the ring. Initially, it seemed that they could settle their differences as they talked things through. However, things soon changed as Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 made their way to the ring.

The trio shoved Y2J to the ground and attacked Kingston, drawing Santana and Ortiz out to save their friends. It looked as though the Inner Circle had reunited. But Jericho attacked the babyfaces, establishing his brand-new heel faction, with Jake Hager also opting to leave the Inner Circle in the dust.

