Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion. Chris Jericho formed his first heel stable in AEW. Chris Jericho has practically been featured in every episode of AEW Dynamite, cutting promos, main-eventing, and even coming on commentary on occasion.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite was brought to you by @IAmJericho!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WX2sYzhZp8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

Celebrating his 30th anniversary in the business on Dynamite's last episode, Chris Jericho doesn't look like he will be hanging up his boots anytime soon. While most have praised his AEW efforts, some still criticize his every move like Jim Cornette.

Chris Jericho says AEW would offer Jim Cornette a job if he would shut up

If anyone were to listen to Jim Cornette's podcast, it suffices to say that he's not a big fan of AEW. He has repeatedly criticized the product as not fitting his standards and gone after Jericho's work as he feels that it is unbecoming of his stature as a performer.

I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 9, 2020

For his part, Chris Jericho "banned" Cornette from watching any AEW episodes, but of course, it was done mockingly. Chris Jericho has now tweeted that Cornette is still burying him. He said:

"Heard @TheJimCornette is still burying me for my work in @AEW. All good because my stuff has been amazing and a huge money maker for my company. But the best part is, if he would just shut the f**k up & pull his head out of his a$$, we would probably offer him a consultant job."

It'll be interesting to see Jim Cornette responds to this "offer" on the table but based on past experiences; it's probably not going to happen. But in pro wrestling, never say never.