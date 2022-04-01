"Honored to have worked with him and call him a friend" – Former AEW World Champion sends heartfelt message to The Undertaker

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to The Undertaker upon his inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Deadman will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner). In addition to these legends, Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award for his contributions outside the ring.

Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend in his own right. Despite being in AEW, he appreciates and respects The Undertaker and his contributions to the business. Taking to Twitter, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society said the following:

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho @WWE TRUTH. The @undertaker IS and always WILL BE the man! I’m honored to have worked with him and to call him a friend. CONGRATS! #WWEHallOfFame TRUTH. The @undertaker IS and always WILL BE the man! I’m honored to have worked with him and to call him a friend. CONGRATS! #WWEHallOfFame @WWE

The Phenom has a legacy in WWE unlikely ever to be toppled. He's been a part of the business for nearly three decades and has produced countless moments and matches. His inclusion in the Hall of Fame will be one of the biggest inductions in recent memory. It's no surprise Vince McMahon himself will induct the four-time WWE Champion.

The Undertaker has faced Chris Jericho numerous times in WWE

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker first faced each other in a #1 contender Four Corners Match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. It also involved Kane and Chris Benoit.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Undertaker vs Jericho on Smackdown this Friday. Ten years in the making and worth the wait! You will not be disappointed... Undertaker vs Jericho on Smackdown this Friday. Ten years in the making and worth the wait! You will not be disappointed...

They came face-to-face in both singles and tag team action in subsequent years. The duo also teamed up on a few occasions on SmackDown. They only faced each other in singles action three times. The Deadman came out on top twice, with Jericho winning once.

The Undertaker won his first two singles matches, one via submission and one via disqualification. Their last singles bout was a No Disqualifications Match, which Jericho won. Le Champion also defeated the three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and four others inside the Elimination Chamber.

