Chris Jericho sends out a message to Floyd Mayweather ahead of his fight with Logan Paul

Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to wish legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, good luck ahead of his match against Logan Paul.

Mayweather and Paul will have an eight-round exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami today. Being an unsanctioned match, the bout will have no official winner, though the referee can call for a stoppage in case of a knockout.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, AEW's Chris Jericho wished Mayweather good luck and also sounded a warning in the legendary boxer's direction.

Jericho tweeted that once Mayweather gives Paul a resounding beating, he'll be next in line to get his hands on the boxer.

Along with the tweet, Chris Jericho posted a picture of him and 'Money' during a promo battle in WWE.

"Good luck tonight @FloydMayweather! After you whip @LoganPaul’s a*s, I’ll be waiting for you...." tweeted Chris Jericho

Floyd Mayweather and Chris Jericho are no strangers to each other, as the former AEW Champion was on Paul Wight's side during the buildup to the WrestleMania 24 match between Mayweather and the former Big Show.

Plus, Floyd Mayweather and Chris Jericho were rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 26, though it was eventually canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

It remains to be seen if Jericho's tweet will lead to Mayweather showing up in AEW sometime down the line.

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson's confrontation in AEW

Though Floyd Mayweather hasn't stepped foot inside an AEW ring, another legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, has. Chris Jericho and Tyson had a heated confrontation on AEW last year, which was supposed to translate into a match between the two at All Out 2020.

However, due to various circumstances, the match didn't go down. Instead, Tyson was inducted into Chris Jericho's stable, The Inner Circle, earlier this year, when the legendary boxer assisted the stable in their feud against The Pinnacle.

