Chris Jericho sends a message to WWE Attitude Era star after latest health update

AEW's Chris Jericho has sent a positive message to WWE Attitude Era star Jason Sensation after the latter recently underwent a major surgery.

Jason Sensation is widely known for his comedy skits and impersonations of fellow wrestlers in the pro wrestling world. He was a part of numerous memorable segments during WWE's Attitude Era. Sensation is currently suffering from some severe health issues and is admitted to a hospital.

On Instagram, WWE legend Mick Foley shared an update on Jason Sensation's health, informing fans about his double bypass surgery. Foley also urged his supporters to pray for the star's quick recovery:

"If you’ve got some positive thoughts, prayers, or love to spare, please direct some for Jason Sensation, who is recovering from a double bypass. If the name is not familiar, Google him, as Jason was part of some of the best and funniest moments of the Attitude Era," he wrote.

Foley also revealed that Sensation was currently in high spirits as he talked to him. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho reacted to the health update with the following comment:

"Get well soon dude!!" he wrote.

Jericho commented on Mick Foley's Instagram post about Jason Sensation

Chris Jericho recently failed to win a major title match

At Battle of the Belts IX, Chris Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It was a hard-hitting affair, with the four superstars landing impressive maneuvers on each other. Due to interference from Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, Jericho and Guevara failed to capture the title.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Ocho will continue to pursue the World Tag Team Title following his latest loss.

Who should Jericho face next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here