"See you on Wednesday, monkey" - Chris Jericho sends powerful message to AEW star ahead of high-profile match on Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has sent a strong message to former Inner Circle stablemate Ortiz ahead of their Hair vs. Hair Match on AEW Dynamite.

After cutting some of Jericho's hair off on the June 1st edition of Dynamite, Ortiz accepted "The Wizard's" challenge for the high-stakes bout. The clash was a condition that Ortiz had to accept in order for the Jericho Apprecation Society to participate in the upcoming Blood and Guts Match.

Taking to his personal YouTube channel, Chris Jericho took the opportunity to send a message to Ortiz ahead of their showdown in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I know it was funny, when you cut that piece of hair out of the back of my head in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, everyone was laughing at me. But let me remind you this, that piece of hair, that six inch piece of hair that you cut out of the back of my head is worth more than your entire AEW contract, do you understand me? And here in lies the problem, I hear you talk trash about me and I like that, it shows that you’ve got hope. But hope is all you have, because what you’ve done wrong is you’ve left your lane Ortiz you’ve always known your place. You’re a great foot soldier, you’re a great second banana, and that’s why I always liked you in the Inner Circle. You did what you were told, and unlike Santana who tried to take over, or Sammy Guevara who got a big head, you always knew your role, knew your place, and did a great job.” said Chris Jericho [0:40-1:29]

Jericho concluded his message to Ortiz by claiming that he has gone from his second banana to Eddie Kingston's "monkey," a reference to Ortiz's nickname Kingston has for him.

“Speaking of second bananas, you’re happy being Eddie Kingston’s monkey, swinging behind him vine to vine making him laugh amusing him, well I’m going to take that vine and wrap it around your neck and I’m going to pull it, until you stop swinging, and just start spinning, in a circle, round and round. Ortiz, I deal in facts, not hope. I deal in reality and the reality is this, I’m going undefeated in Hair vs. Hair matches, and this Wednesday I’m going to beat you, I’m going to shave your head and I’m going to burn your face. Why? Because I’m a wizard. See you on Wednesday, monkey.” said Chris Jericho [1:30-2:19]

This singles bout will be the second Hair vs. Hair Match in AEW history, with the first coming in September 2021 between Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans. Freshly Squeezed picked up the victory and kept his hair.

Chris Jericho is undefeated in Hair vs. Hair Matches

Over his thirty-plus year career, Jericho has had a number of different hairstyles, but he has never been bald. One reason for that is that he has a 100% record when it comes to Hair vs. Hair matches. Here's what Jericho had to say about his undefeated streak.

“Let me give you a bit of a wizard history lesson. May 29th 1993, I won my very first Hair vs. Hair Match, when I shaved Carvernicola Tres bald in the middle of an arena in Mexico. Now you might not have heard of Cavernicola Tres, but I guarantee you’ve heard of Kevin Nash. One of the biggest stars in the history of this business, well I cut his hair on August 18th 2003 and went 2-0 in Hair vs. Hair matches. And now this Wednesday, June 15th 2022, live on Dynamite from St. Louis, I have my third Hair vs. Hair Match against you Ortiz," said Jericho. [0:01-0:39]

Will Chris Jericho extend his undefeated streak to 3-0 on June 15th? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out.

