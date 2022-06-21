Chris Jericho sends a two-word message roasting WWE legend for suggesting a dream tag team with top AEW star

No one is apparently safe from AEW star Chris Jericho, as he recently took to Twitter to fire shots at WWE legend Mick Foley.

While Mick Foley retired from in-ring action in 2012, he has been actively involved with WWE as an ambassador. The former Hardcore Champion is also active on Twitter and frequently takes to the social media site to have his say on wrestling. One wrestler who has impressed him in AEW is The Mad King Eddie Kingston.

Foley recently took to Twitter to suggest a dream tag team with Kingston and stated that the two men would have drawn "serious" money had they been together.

However, this did not go down well with Chris Jericho, who is currently in a heated feud with Eddie Kingston. The JAS leader responded to Foley's post with two simple words.

"2 losers," Jericho wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Jericho has been quite active on Twitter recently as he has immersed himself in his heel character as a 'sports entertainer.' This has led to several enraged tweets from the former WWE Superstar, who has made it clear that no one is safe from his wrath.

As of now, it remains to be seen how his feud with Eddie Kingston progresses in the future.

Fans had divided reactions to the tweet insulting WWE legend Mick Foley

While it is clear that Chris Jericho is simply enforcing the mindset of his character, several fans were not happy with his recent tweet.

Notcnsdonny @notcnsdonny @IAmJericho My boy, you talk a lot for someone who hasn’t been able to make anyone feel more than nauseous with your promos over the past 3 years. @IAmJericho My boy, you talk a lot for someone who hasn’t been able to make anyone feel more than nauseous with your promos over the past 3 years.

The JAS leader has garnered quite a fanbase with his antics as a heel over the last couple of weeks. As a result, several fans were fully behind him.

Chris Jericho has fully embraced his new moniker, The Wizard. With the Blackpool Combat Club also involved in the fray against JAS, the upcoming Blood and Guts match on June 29 will be an interesting watch. It remains to be seen whether Kingston and his allies can avenge the loss at Double or Nothing.

