Chris Jericho set for massive project outside AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is set to star in a wrestling horror action movie named 'Dark Match,' which could mean that the legend will likely have to step away from television for some time.

The Ocho is no stranger to acting in films, as he has done numerous projects in the past. However, Dark Match will showcase Jericho as the main lead and is produced by Dept.9 Studios' John K. MacDonald, Rhonda Baker, Michael Feehan, Michael Peterson, and Don Depoe.

In a recent report by Variety, the movie is set in the 1980s, with a release date scheduled for later this year. The worldwide rights for the film were acquired by Blue Finch Films, which is a UK-based sales and distribution company.

On the wrestling side of things, Chris Jericho recently defeated HOOK to capture the FTW Championship at the AEW's first-ever Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Chris Jericho praises the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

The leader of the Mogul Embassy Swerve Strickland successfully defeated Samoa Joe to capture the AEW World Championship. Strickland has received nothing but praise for his work for the past year in the promotion, and he has finally reached the top of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a clip recently shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chris Jericho heaped praise on Swerve Strickland and claimed that he's got the X factor.

“I knew about six months ago that this is our guy, this is the next guy. I would have done it two months earlier, I don’t share booking, but it would have been great. There has only been eight champions in AEW, eight different guys… He’s No. 8 in 5 years, that’s a long time. We don’t change titles, world titles very often until it’s the absolute right guy. He is the right guy for the job, he’s got the X factor."

Swerve Strickland's reign as the World Champion has just begun, and many top AEW stars could potentially challenge him for the title. It will be interesting to see who will face him at the Double or Nothing PPV.

