"BLOOD WILL FOLLOW BLOOD!!!" - Chris Jericho shares a gruesome selfie after his deathmatch on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite left him heavily blood-soaked as can be seen in a picture he recently shared on Twitter.

The epic rivalry between the leader of the Jericho Appreciation society and Eddie Kingston saw another chapter being added to it this week. The two stars fought tooth and nail in a special "Barbed Wire Everywhere" match. While the Mad King initially seemed to have the upper hand, an interference from Sammy Guevara turned the tables.

Although Chris Jericho won the match via pinfall, Kingston had the last laugh when he threw the Wizard on the spider-web of barbed wire outside the ring. As a result, the already bloody Chris Jericho seemingly suffered even more cuts and bruises.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho shared a picture of himself after his violent fight, gloating over his win against his relentless rival.

You can check out the graphic photo here.

The Painmaker's win may be a hint that the feud with Eddie Kingston is not over yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Jericho in the foreseeable future.

Fans had varied responses to the photo shared by Chris Jericho

The gruesome image posted by the Wizard garnered a lot of praise for his dedication to pro-wrestling.

Regan Walker @ReganWalker415 @IAmJericho @AEW And that ladies and gentlemen is what I called true dedication in the world of professional wrestling. @IAmJericho @AEW And that ladies and gentlemen is what I called true dedication in the world of professional wrestling.

A fan also referenced the JAS leader's book, A Lion's Tale, comparing his look to a lion.

Kevin Lewis @Klew0990 @IAmJericho @AEW I know this was 30 years ago but this is the most you’ve ever looked like a lion lol @IAmJericho @AEW I know this was 30 years ago but this is the most you’ve ever looked like a lion lol

One Twitter user also praised the "Painmaker" persona that Jericho used in the match.

jonathan beatty @JBeatty616 @IAmJericho @AEW Loved the announcer talking about painmaker being undefeated and, something to the (judas) effect of taking down NJPWs giants or something like that was a nice touch. Sports entertainer to the highest level!! @IAmJericho @AEW Loved the announcer talking about painmaker being undefeated and, something to the (judas) effect of taking down NJPWs giants or something like that was a nice touch. Sports entertainer to the highest level!!

Furthermore, some fans seemed relieved that the Wizard seemed okay in the aftermath of the bloody fight.

Despite taking a brutal beating, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society didn't seem to suffer any serious injuries in the bout. Fans can hope to see him back in action sooner rather than later in AEW.

