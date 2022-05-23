×
Create
Notifications

AEW star Chris Jericho shares graphic video of his niece being bullied and attacked; vows to take the matter to media 

Le Champion shared a scary video of his niece being bullied.
Le Champion shared a scary video of his niece being bullied.
Arpit Shrivastava
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 23, 2022 09:44 AM IST
News

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently shared a scary and graphic clip of his niece being attacked by her fellow schoolmates.

A few minutes back, Le Champion posted the footage on his official Twitter handle, tagging her niece's school and the school district, urging them to step up and take action against the case of bullying. Jericho added that despite his family pleading with the school over the last few months about the issue, no action was taken.

In closing, Chris Jericho wrote that if the institute were unwilling to take any action, he'd "love" to discuss the matter with the media, tagging ABC News. Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Hey @HillsboroughSch - My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME!" tweeted Chris Jericho
Hey @HillsboroughSch- My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME! https://t.co/mTUVzbdwuP

It's no secret that bullying is rampant in educational institutes across the globe, adversely affecting the mental health of those upon whom it is inflicted.

Chris Jericho would be in action at Double or Nothing.

The first-ever AEW Champion would be in action at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 29th alongside his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates. In last week's episode of Dynamite, the faction confronted Blackpool Combat Club, Proud & Powerful, Eddie Kingston, and William Regal.

It's going to be Anarchy In The Arena when #JerichoAppreciationSociety collides w/ @JonMoxley/@bryandanielson/@MadKing1981/@Ortiz_Powerful/@Santana_Proud at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing on Sunday May 29 LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (intl) https://t.co/5ga8kf7qT8

Jericho was about to lay down a challenge for a Stadium Stampede match, but Jon Moxley shot down the idea, saying he wasn't interested in "sports entertainment." It was later revealed that the two sides would meet in the first-ever "Anarchy in the Arena" match at the pay-per-view.

It's safe to assume the bout would be in the same vein as a Stadium Stampede match, where anything goes with no zero rules in place.

Also Read Article Continues below

It'll be interesting to see how Chris Jericho tackles the case of his niece's bullying and whether justice is delivered, as it should as soon as possible.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी