Chris Jericho shares a seven-word message after AEW's win over WWE in ratings war

Chris Jericho has responded to AEW Dynamite beating WWE SmackDown last week in TV ratings.

AEW has been a viable alternative to WWE since its inception in 2019. Over the past few years, the two promotions have gone head-to-head on weekly television multiple times.

The TV ratings for last week's shows have been revealed. Dynamite surprisingly garnered more viewers than the Black Friday episode of SmackDown on FS1 amid widespread debate about AEW's falling viewership.

While Dynamite on Wednesday drew 845,000 viewers, SmackDown's numbers were slightly lower, with 789,000 viewers. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho reacted to the development, taking a shot at fans criticizing the promotion's viewership.

In response to a Twitter post comparing SmackDown and Dynamite's TV ratings, Jericho posted a seven-word message:

"But I thought the sky was falling!!?? @aew."

You can view The Ocho's post below:

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho on the significance of TV ratings in AEW

Chris Jericho once emphasized the importance of TV ratings and how they affected AEW President Tony Khan.

During his appearance on WTF with Marc Maron podcast earlier this year, The Ocho revealed that Khan cared about television ratings and accordingly made backstage decisions.

"My boss, Tony Khan, is a numbers fanatic. If you are put in a position, and your ratings go down, you won't be put in that position anymore. That's part of it — you have to connect. People have to watch you when you're on screen. If not, you won't be on screen in that position, or maybe you won't be on the main show." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Although AEW has been garnering decent viewership recently, its weekly programming has been heavily affected by College Football and other sports. The promotion is set to present its next pay-per-view, Worlds End, on December 30, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's tweet about AEW beating WWE in TV ratings? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes